49ers heavy favorites over Raiders after QB change

STATS AND STUFF: The Niners have won eight straight games while allowing 20 points or fewer every game, becoming the first team since the 2019 Ravens to do that. ... San Francisco has outscored the opposition by 16.6 ppg during the win streak and ranks second in the NFL for the season, outscoring opponents by 9.7 ppg. ... The 49ers are seeking their first nine-game winning streak in the regular season since winning 11 in a row in 1997. ... The Niners have scored multiple TDs from scrimmage of at least 20 yards in three straight games. The previous team to do that was the 2019 49ers. ... San Francisco QB Brock Purdy joined Hall of Famer Kurt Warner as the only QBs since at least 1950 to win their first three starts while throwing multiple TD passes in every game. ... Purdy’s four straight games with at least two TD passes are tied for the longest streak for the 49ers since Jeff Garcia had an eight-game streak in 2001. ... San Francisco TE George Kittle has 10 catches for 213 yards and four TDs the past two games, giving him a career-high eight TD receptions on the season. Kittle is the first Niners tight end since the merger with back-to-back games with multiple TD catches. The previous player to do it for San Francisco before Kittle was receiver Terrell Owens in 2002. ... San Francisco RB Christian McCaffrey needs 27 yards rushing for his third career season with at least 1,000 yards on the ground. ... McCaffrey as scored a TD in four straight games. ... The Niners converted only one of five red zone trips into TDs last week. ... Las Vegas RB Josh Jacobs is 13 rushing yards from passing Marcus Allen (4,638) for the most rushing yards through the first four seasons in franchise history. ... Jacobs needs 221 rushing yards over the final two games to set the Raiders’ single-season record, held by Allen, who gained 1,759 yards in a season in 1985. ... Jacobs averages 4.0 yards after contact, tops in the NFL, according to NextGen Stats. ... WR Hunter Renfrow is the first Raider to catch at least one pass in each of the first 54 games of his career. ... WR Davante Adams needs one touchdown catch to become the eighth player in league history with at least three seasons of 13 or more receiving TDs. ... Adams has at least one touchdown catch in 63 games going back to 2014, most in the NFL. ... Adams averages 14.7 yards per reception, second in the league to Philadelphia’s A.J. Brown, who averages 16.3 yards.