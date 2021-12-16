STATS AND STUFF: Atlanta is 5-2 on the road and seeks its first season with six road wins since 2016, when it went to the Super Bowl. ... Ryan needs three TD passes to surpass Eli Manning (366) for ninth all time. ... Atlanta’s Kyle Pitts has 54 catches for 770 yards, becoming the fifth rookie TE with at least 50 catches and 750 yards receiving. ... Falcons CB A.J. Terrell tied a career high with three passes defensed last week and also had his third career INT. He has at least one pass defensed in four straight games. ... Atlanta has a league-low 16 sacks. ... The Falcons ran for 129 yards last week and have three straight 100-yard games for the first time since 2018. ... Atlanta had three takeaways against Carolina, including a pick-6 by Mykal Walker. Marlon Davidson had one the previous week, giving the Falcons interception returns for TDs in consecutive games for the first time since Weeks 3-4 in 2016. ... San Francisco has won four of five games. ... Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo has had a passer rating of at least 90 in seven straight games for the longest active streak in the NFL. ... San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel ran for his sixth TD of the season last week and joins Patterson and Ekeler as the only players with at least five TD catches and runs. ... Niners DE Nick Bosa has sacks in five straight games and 14 overall this season. ... San Francisco has forced 90 plays by the opposition for negative yardage, third most in the league. ... The Niners are second in the NFL with 6.31 yards per play on first down.