49ers host Rams in rematch of NFC title game

STATS AND STUFF: Donald got his 100th sack last week and leads the team with 14 QB pressures. ... WR Cooper Kupp leads the NFL with 28 catches. He had at least 11 catches and 120 yards receiving in his past three appearances on “Monday Night Football.” ... The Rams are 29-13 in regular-season road games under McVay. ... WR Allen Robinson has been slow to fit in with his new team, managing just seven catches for 88 yards. He also dropped a probable TD pass last week at Arizona. ... K Matt Gay is perfect on four field goals and seven extra points. ... ILBs Ernest Jones and Bobby Wagner have 47 combined tackles in three games. Wagner also shares the team lead with Donald in sacks (2). ... San Francisco forced nine three-and-outs last week, the most in any game since 2014. ... The Niners are the 28th team since 2000 to allow 28 or fewer points to the opposing offense through three games and the only one to have a losing record after doing it. ... San Francisco has passed on 46.6% of plays, the third-lowest rate in the NFL. ... The Niners have scored 10 points in two of their first three games. ... San Francisco has five turnovers and one takeaway in its two losses compared to three takeaways and no turnovers in its one win. ... The Niners have allowed an NFL-low 3.94 yards per play. ... Niners K Robbie Gould’s 1,847 career points are tied with Phil Dawson for the 12th most in NFL history. ... San Francisco RB Jeff Wilson Jr. has had at least of 100 yards from scrimmage the past two weeks and is averaging 92.4 yards from scrimmage in his 11 career starts. ... Niners DE Nick Bosa is one of four players with at least one sack in each of the first three games of the season.