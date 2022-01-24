Left tackle Trent Williams has an ankle sprain and Shanahan said it will have to be “managed” this week and his status for Sunday is in doubt. ... Samuel is sore after taking a helmet to the side of his knee late in the game but should be able to practice this week. ... RB Jeff Wilson Jr. (ankle) also could play after leaving on the opening kick. ... CB Ambry Thomas’ knee injury is improving and he could be back at practice this week after missing the game in Green Bay.