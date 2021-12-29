“The reason they never mentioned to me a fracture is because that really didn’t have much to do with it,” he said. “On the third-degree sprain that he has on his UCL ligament, when that is ripped up, it pulled off a little fleck of his bone. When there’s a bone that has anything off of it, you can call it a fracture, you can call it a chip, you can call it something, but that really isn’t what’s keeping him out. It’s the third-degree sprain that he has. But because it’s not moving he doesn’t need surgery and he has a chance to play this week.”