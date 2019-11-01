This is the second straight year Alexander went down with a significant injury. He tore his ACL last year in Tampa Bay before signing with the Niners as a free agent in March.
Rookie Dre Geenlaw is expected to take Alexander’s spot on the nickel defense with rookie Azeez Al-Shaair and practice squader Elijah Lee in contention to take Greenlaw’s spot in base packages.
___
