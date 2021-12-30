STATS AND STUFF: Houston has won consecutive games for the first time this season and is seeking its first three-game winning streak since winning nine in a row in 2018. ... Rookie QB Davis Mills was 21 of 27 for 254 yards and two touchdowns last week and has thrown for at least 200 yards in three consecutive games. ... Cooks has had two consecutive 100-yard receiving games. ... WR Chris Conley led the team with 60 yards receiving and a touchdown against the Chargers. ... Rookie WR Nico Collins had his first career TD catch last week. ... Rookie TE Brevin Jordan had a career-high 56 yards receiving against the Chargers. ... CB Tavierre Thomas had eight tackles and a 48-yard interception return for his first career touchdown last week to earn AFC defensive player of the week honors. ... CB Desmond King had seven tackles and defended a pass vs. LA. ... CB Jonathan Owens, who has spent most of the season on the practice squad, had his first career interception and the first fumble recovery of his career against the Chargers. ... The 49ers can clinch their second playoff berth in the past eight seasons this week with a win and a New Orleans loss to Carolina. ... The Niners had been 18-0 under coach Kyle Shanahan when leading by at least 10 points at halftime before losing last week. ... San Francisco leads the NFL with six TD drives this season of at least 90 yards. ... The 49ers allowed Tennessee to convert of 16 third downs last week, including six of at least 10 yards, which was tied for the most in a game since 2000. ... San Francisco TE George Kittle has 4,450 yards receiving in his career, 63 shy of tying Kellen Winslow Sr. for the second most for a tight end in his first five seasons. ... San Francisco K Robbie Gould needs one FG to tie Tommy Davis for the second most in franchise history with 130. Ray Wersching has the record with 190.