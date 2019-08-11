SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers tackle Shon Coleman will likely miss the entire season with a serious injury to his right leg suffered in the exhibition opener.

The team said Coleman had surgery Sunday for a broken fibula and dislocated ankle. Coleman is expected to be placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Coleman was hurt on San Francisco’s opening drive of the game Saturday night against Dallas when teammate Najee Toran fell into his leg on a running play. His leg was placed on an air cast on the field and Coleman was taken off on a cart.

Coleman was projected to be the backup swing tackle to starters Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey.

Coleman was a third-round pick by Cleveland in 2017 and was acquired in a trade last summer by San Francisco. He spent the entire season on the 53-man roster but was inactive every game.

