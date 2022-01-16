There were no lingering questions about the active roster for the Cowboys. Linebacker Keanu Neal had already been declared out with chest and elbow injuries. Rookie safety Israel Mukuamu went on injured reserve with a hamstring issue.
San Francisco linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee) is active after missing the last two games of the regular season. The 49ers have the top three linebackers active for the first time since Week 12.
Linebacker Marcell Harris (Achilles tendon) and safety Talanoa Hufanga (knee) are inactive after being listed as questionable. Both are 49ers backups.
The other inactives for San Francisco are DL Maurice Hurst (calf), OL Jaylon Moore, RB Trey Sermon, DB Deommodore Lenoir and CB Darqueze Dennard.
The Dallas inactives other than Neal are OL Matt Farniok, CB Nahshon Wright, CB Maurice Canady, NT Quinton Bohanna and WR Simi Fehoko.
