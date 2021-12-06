RB Trenton Cannon was released from the hospital and flew home Monday after a concussion in the game. ... CB Emmanuel Moseley will miss several weeks with a high ankle sprain. ... RB Elijah Mitchell is in concussion protocol after being cleared to return to the game on Sunday. It’s the second straight week a 49ers player was cleared to return to play by the independent neurologist only to report symptoms the following day to go into the protocol. LB Marcell Harris missed the game Sunday with the concussion. ... Warner (hamstring) should return to practice Wednesday and is on target to play this week. ... Samuel (groin) remains day to day and has a chance to return this week.