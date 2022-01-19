“I just look at the tape,” 49ers special teams coordinator Richard Hightower said. “I don’t really look at any of that stuff that you’re referring to. I just look at tape and I see some really good players on tape. ... So you never want to go into any game with any preconceived notions. You want to go into every game, it’s its own game. We’re going in with full respect for our opponent just like any other game.”