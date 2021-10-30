Givens was activated from injured reserve after missing the past four games with an ankle injury. Willis is back after serving a six-game suspension for violating league rules on performance-enhancing drugs. He had a one-week roster exemption to return to practice and was added to the 53-man roster Saturday.
Kinlaw underwent season-ending surgery on his right knee earlier in the week. Tartt has a bone bruise on a knee and will miss at least the next three games.
San Francisco also elevated tight end Jordan Matthews and safety Kai Nacua from the practice squad to be available to play Sunday.
