He played two games with the Chargers before getting cut. He returned to San Francisco in October and played seven games last season for the Niners.
Verrett originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent in March 2019. He played only one game before being placed on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury. He has played only 26 games since entering the league with the Chargers in 2014 because of a series of injuries.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.