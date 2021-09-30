STATS AND STUFF: Seattle leads the NFL with 62 points in the first half and is last with 13 in the second half. ... Wilson needs one win to become just the second quarterback in league history with 100 or more regular-season victories in his first 10 seasons. Peyton Manning (105 wins) is the other. ... K Jason Myers had his franchise record streak of 37 consecutive field goals made snapped last week against Minnesota when he missed from 44 yards. ... The Seahawks rank 26th in the league in completion rate allowed (70.7%), 26th in passer rating allowed (108.4) and are one of four teams without an INT. ... The 49ers are the first team since the NFL merger to get their first 11 TDs in a season from 11 different players, according to Elias Sports Bureau. ... San Francisco hasn’t allowed a 100-yard rusher in 23 straight regular-season games, the longest active streak in the NFL. ... Niners rookie QB Trey Lance has played seven offensive snaps in a situational role and has thrown for a TD and rushed for one. ... San Francisco DE Nick Bosa has three sacks and five tackles for loss. ... The Niners’ 24 points in the final 2 minutes of the first half are the most in the NFL.