STATS AND STUFF: Los Angeles is 4-0 on the road. ... Rams QB Matthew Stafford is the only quarterback with nine games with at least 250 yards passing this season. ... Los Angeles RB Darrell Henderson has gained at least 50 yards from scrimmage in eight games this season. ... Donald needs two sacks to become the fourth player since 1982 with at least eight sacks in each of his first eight seasons. ... The Rams lead the NFL with 28 sacks. ... The 49ers have lost their first four home games of the season for the first time since 1982 and third time ever. ...San Francisco is 1-8 at Levi’s Stadium the past two seasons with the only win coming Oct. 18, 2020. ... The Niners’ minus-9 turnover differential is tied for second worst in the NFL. ... San Francisco’s 39 yards rushing last week were the second fewest of the Shanahan era and the 11 rush attempts were the fewest in a game since 2009. ... San Francisco TE George Kittle had six catches for 101 yards and a TD last week. ... WR Deebo Samuel’s 882 yards receiving are the most for the 49ers through eight games and stand second in the NFL.