The 29-year-old Taylor appeared in 12 combined games for Atlanta and Seattle last season, registering 23 tackles — 18 solo — and three passes defensed.
Taylor, selected 54th overall in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Boise State, will join his sixth team in eight NFL seasons.
