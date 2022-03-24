Hyder had 1 1/2 sacks in 15 games for the Seahawks last season.

Johnson is remaining in San Francisco after playing 16 games with three starts last season. He had 30 tackles, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson was originally a fourth-round pick by the Niners in 2014 and played his first four seasons n San Francisco. He left in 2018 and spent parts of the next two seasons with Seattle, Buffalo, Arizona and the Chargers before returning to San Francisco in 2019.

In 103 games, Johnson has 183 tackles, 26 passes defensed, two interceptions, both of which were returned for touchdowns, and one sack. Johnson has also notched 37 special teams tackles.

___