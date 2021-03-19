Johnson is staying on with the 49ers as depth in the secondary. He was drafted by the team in the fourth round in 2014 and played four seasons for San Francisco. He left in 2018, but returned partway through the 2019 season.
He has two interceptions and 24 passes defensed in 87 career games.
