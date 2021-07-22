“We’re extremely excited to have completed a long-term contract extension with Fred prior to the start of training camp,” 49ers general manager John Lynch said. “Fred brings the type of leadership and energy every day that our defense and team feeds off. He earned this extension through hard work, discipline, and the professional way he goes about his business.”
The 49ers selected Warner in the third round of the 2018 draft with the 70th overall pick.
