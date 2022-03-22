The Niners had been seeking to upgrade their return game this offseason after ranking as the least efficient team on kick returns last season, according to Football Outsiders, and finishing below average in punt return efficiency.
In four seasons with Buffalo, Carolina and Pittsburgh, McCloud has 64 catches for 390 yards and eight carries for 84 yards on offense and averages 22.4 yards per kick return and 9.5 yards per punt return.
