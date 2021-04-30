Banks gives San Francisco another Notre Dame lineman on the roster after taking right tackle Mike McGinchey in the first round in 2018. Banks will likely compete to start at right guard in the only spot in question on San Francisco’s line.
The Niners brought back left tackle Trent Williams this offseason and signed center Alex Mack. Laken Tomlinson returns at left guard.
The 6-foot-5, 325-pound Banks has experience in college in a zone-blocking system that San Francisco uses. He started 31 games in three seasons in college and allowed no sacks last year, according to SportsInfo Solutions.
Banks grew up in the Bay Area in Alameda and went to high school in El Cerrito.
The 49ers also have pick No. 102 near the end of the third round, as well as six picks on Saturday with two picks in the fourth round, three in the fifth round and one in the sixth.
