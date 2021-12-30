“I don’t know the exact numbers. The one thing I do know is if we win both of the games that we’re in,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I know it’s going to be hard if we lose any. So not taking it past that, you look at it as if you lose your season is over and if you win, it keeps going. And that’s, to me, the definition of the playoffs. So our players are aware of that and that’s why we have to make sure we take care of business.”