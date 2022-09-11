49ers TE George Kittle sidelined vs. Bears by groin injury

CHICAGO — San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is inactive for Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears because of a groin injury.
Kittle has been hampered by injuries in recent years. He missed three games with a calf injury last season, eight games in 2020 with injuries to his knee and foot, and three games in 2019 with a groin injury.
Kittle had 71 catches for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games last season. His 335 catches since entering the league in 2017 rank third among all tight ends in that span and he is second with 4,489 yards receiving.
With Kittle out, the Niners could turn to Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley or Tyler Kroft at tight end. All three players were active for the season opener.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL