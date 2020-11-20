The Niners also placed three more players on the COVID-19 list with receiver Brandon Aiyuk, left tackle Trent Williams and tight end Daniel Helm being added.
Defensive lineman Arik Armstead tested positive and went on the list Monday. Defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu and linebacker Joe Walker were also added to the list earlier this week.
The 49ers have a bye this week and return to play on Nov. 29 against the Los Angeles Rams.
