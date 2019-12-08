The AFC West goes to Kansas City if it wins at New England and the Raiders lose. The Patriots get a playoff berth with a win, or, if they lose to the Chiefs, with defeats for the Texans and Colts, plus a tie between the Titans and Raiders.

The Saints already have won the NFC South. If San Francisco wins at New Orleans, it’s in the playoffs as long as the Rams lose to Seattle in a Sunday night game. A victory for the Seahawks puts them in the postseason.

