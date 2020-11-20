Clowney, signed to a one-year deal on Sept. 7, is missing his second game in three weeks. He was scratched Nov. 8 in a win against the Bears but played in the loss to Indianapolis.
Also out are wide receiver Adam Humphries, missing his third straight game in the concussion protocol. Coach Mike Vrabel said Friday that Humphries is running and taking part in meetings but has yet to be cleared from a concussion suffered Nov. 1 in a loss in Cincinnati.
Cornerback Adoree Jackson, activated off injured reserve last week, will miss a second straight game. Tight end MyCole Pruitt and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (ribs) also are out.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown practiced fully Friday after missing Thursday with an injured knee. Safety Kenny Vaccaro also practiced fully after being limited Thursday with a neck injury.
