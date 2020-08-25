Buffalo — No fans in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against New York Jets and on Sept. 27 against Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina — Team hasn’t publicly discussed plans for fans.

Chicago — Team plans no fans for the start of the season.

Cincinnati — If team gets approval to have fans, capacity will be “greatly reduced.” No tailgating, but rearranged seating in stadium and social distancing required.

Cleveland — Browns have guidelines for masks but no specifics about crowds. Also offered opt-out option for season ticket holders who skip 2020 and not lose their spot in 2021. Team continues to work with state task force and hopes to have fans.

Dallas — Announced plans for limited capacity for all games.

Denver — No fans for home opener on Sept. 14 against Tennessee.

Detroit — No fans for first two games, against Chicago on Sept. 13 and New Orleans on Oct. 4.

Green Bay — No fans for first two games, against Detroit on Sept. 20 and Atlanta on Oct. 5.

Houston — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Baltimore.

Indianapolis — No more than 25% capacity at games this season.

Jacksonville — Plans to have fans at about 25% of capacity at all games.

Kansas City — Plans to have fans at about 22% of capacity at all games (approximately 16,000).

Las Vegas — No fans for 2020 season.

Los Angeles Chargers — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Los Angeles Rams — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Miami — Maximum of 13,000 fans will be allowed at the regular-season opener on Sept. 20 against Buffalo.

Minnesota — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Green Bay and on Sept. 27 against Tennessee.

New England — No fans at home games in September. Affects two games, on Sept. 13 against Miami and on Sept. 27 against Las Vegas.

New Orleans — No fans for opener on Sept. 13 against Tampa Bay, have not ruled out fans on Sept. 27 against Green Bay.

New York Giants — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

New York Jets — No fans indefinitely in 2020 season.

Philadelphia — No official announcement by team yet.

Pittsburgh — Team hasn’t publicly discussed plans for fans.

San Francisco — No fans for Sept. 13 opener against Arizona.

Seattle — No fans for at least first three home games, on Sept. 20 against New England, on Sept. 27 against Dallas and on Oct. 11 against Minnesota.

Tampa Bay — Team hasn’t publicly discussed plans for fans.

Tennessee — No fans in September. Affects only Sept. 20 game against Jacksonville.

Washington — No fans for 2020 season.

