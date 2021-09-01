“It’s going to be a long, long journey to get back to where we were, and obviously in the locker room, around the league, in the media, everywhere, the expectation is very high,” safety Adrian Amos said. “Because if you don’t get at least to where you were before, everybody sees it as failure. But we can’t look at it that way, and I’m not that type of person personally. I’m looking at what can I do tomorrow because we’ve got to get to that point.”