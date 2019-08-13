FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, Washington Redskins running back Adrian Peterson speaks to reporters following an NFL football minicamp at Redskins Park in Ashburn, Va. In his first public comments since training camp started, Peterson declined to discuss legal issues relating to his finances but was very open about the absence of one of his best friends. Peterson said Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, he spoke to Trent Williams several weeks ago about his dispute with the team and hasn’t broached the subject since. Peterson says he wouldn’t be surprised if Williams returns and wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t. (Manuel Balce Ceneta, File/Associated Press)

ASHBURN, Va. — Adrian Peterson says he won’t be discussing financial woes that came to light over the summer.

The Washington Redskins running back conducted his first interview of training camp Tuesday and declined to answer a question about pending legal action against him. Peterson was sued last month over failure to fully repay a $5.2 million loan and was ordered to pay $2.45 million to another creditor.

“I won’t be addressing none of that,” Peterson said. “I thought maybe you would figure that I wouldn’t. But I knew someone would probably ask, so I’m not going to be talking about none of that. You guys got questions pertaining to that, I won’t be answering it.”

Lawyer Chase Carlson said in a statement last month that “the truth behind Adrian Peterson’s current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time.”

“This is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted,” Carlson said. “Adrian and his family look forward to sharing further details when appropriate.”

Peterson had been off-limits to reporters since the start of camp because of the off-field situation.

The 34-year-old is entering the first season of a $5.03 million, two-year contract to stay with the Redskins after joining them a year ago. He earned roughly $99 million in his first 12 NFL seasons spent almost entirely with Minnesota before stops with Miami, New Orleans and Washington over the past two years.

Peterson is eighth on the league’s all-time rushing list with 13,318 career yards. He rushed for 1,042 yards and seven touchdowns with the Redskins in 2018.

