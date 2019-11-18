There are 23 Pro Football Hall of Famers on the finalists list — Peterson, of course, is not eligible until five years after he retires — and they represent

14 MVP awards and combined for 2,246 touchdowns.

Career rushing leader Emmitt Smith highlights the list that also includes the likes of Jim Brown, Walter Payton, Barry Sanders,Red Grange and Bronko Nagurski.

The NFL will have a weekly countdown of the team by position over the next six weeks.

The running backs list, in alphabetical order:

Marcus Allen

Jerome Bettis

Jim Brown

Earl Campbell

Earl “Dutch” Clark

Eric Dickerson

Tony Dorsett

Marshall Faulk

Harold “Red” Grange

Franco Harris

Hugh McElhenny

Lenny Moore

Marion Motley

Bronko Nagurski

Walter Payton

Adrian Peterson

Barry Sanders

Gale Sayers

O.J. Simpson

Emmitt Smith

Jim Taylor

Thurman Thomas

LaDainian Tomlinson

Steve Van Buren

