Tilis has been Kansas City’s salary cap expert and lead negotiator on player contracts. His ability to crunch numbers has raised the interest of several clubs, including the Panthers, who interviewed him for their recent GM opening.
Among other promotions, top scout Ryan Poles was appointed executive director of player personnel and Mike Bradway senior director of player personnel. Ryne Nutt will be senior director of college scouting, Trey Koziol a senior director of pro personnel, Trey Koziol the assistant director of college scouting and Willie Davis the senior personnel executive.
