AFC-leading Bills host Vikings in matchup of Cook brothers

STATS AND STUFF: The Cook family loyalties will be split with Vikings RB Dalvin Cook on one sideline and his younger brother, James, playing for the Bills after being selected in the second round of the draft in April. ... Bills DC Leslie Frazier spent seven seasons with the Vikings including a three-plus year stint as coach from 2010-13, while Vikings first-year DC Mike Pettine held the same role in Buffalo in 2013. ... The Vikings have won six straight for their longest winning streak since 2017 (eight) and their best eight-game start since 2009 (7-1). ... O’Connell is one of only five first-year coaches since 2000 to win seven of his first eight games. ... Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has at least one TD pass in 38 straight games for the longest active streak and the sixth longest of all time. ... Vikings WR Justin Jefferson can set the NFL record for most games with 100 yards receiving in a player’s first three seasons. He has 19, tied with Odell Beckham Jr. and Randy Moss. ... Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson caught nine passes on nine targets for 70 yards in his debut with the team since arriving in a trade with Detroit. ... Vikings OLB Za’Darius Smith, who leads the NFC with 8½ sacks, has the best pressure rate (20.3%) in the NFL among defensive players who have rushed the passer at least 100 times. ... Vikings S Harrison Smith has an interception in each of the past three games, the longest streak since Corey Chavous (three) in 2003. ... Buffalo is 6-2 or better through eight games for the 13th time in team history, and went on to qualify for the playoffs each previous time. ... If Allen can’t play, backup Case Keenum will make his first start for Buffalo after being acquired in a trade with Cleveland in March. Keenum is a 10-year journeyman with a 29-35 career record, and his best season came in 2017, when he went 11-3 with Minnesota. ... Allen hasn’t missed a start since being sidelined four games with a similar injury during his rookie season in 2018. ... Diggs’ 60 catches make up 31% of the Bills total, and two more than Buffalo’s six other WRs combined. RB Devin Singletary ranks second with 27 catches. ... Singletary also ranks second on the team with 347 yards rushing behind Allen’s 392. ... The Bills have topped 300 yards in 13 consecutive games. ... In their past four games, the Bills scored just six TDs and two field goals on 14 drives inside an opponent’s 20. The other drives ended with two fumbles, two interceptions with one missed field goal and one on downs. ... With a sack against the Jets, Von Miller upped his active career-leading total to 122 1/2 to move into 20th on the career list. Robert Mathis is 19th with 123 sacks.