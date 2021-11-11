STATS AND STUFF: The Saints are 4-1 in games played outside the Superdome this season, including their home-away-from-home opener against Green Bay in Jacksonville in a game moved because of Hurricane Ida. ... The Titans are 6-0 this season against 2020 playoff teams, including four straight coming into this game. ... Tennessee has won five straight, the longest active streak in the NFL, and sits atop the AFC. ... The Titans are 11-4 vs. NFC teams since Mike Vrabel was hired as coach in 2018. ... Only one of the Saints’ three losses have come by more than six points. They led inside the final minute of the fourth quarter in their losses to both the New York Giants and Atlanta. ... QB Trevor Siemian has passed for 408 yards and three TDs without an interception since taking over for injured Jameis Winston in the second quarter of a Week 8 victory vs. Tampa Bay. ... QB Taysom Hill completed both of his passes for 33 yards in a reserve role last week. Hill went 3-1 in four starts last season. ... Kamara has 358 career receptions, tied with Roger Craig for most by a running back in his first five seasons. ... RB Mark Ingram ranks second among active players in yards rushing yards (7,688) and third in TDs rushing (63). Ingram needs 20 yards rushing to become the Saints’ franchise rushing leader, surpassing Deuce McAllister’s mark of 6,096 that has stood since 2008. ... The Titans are tied for fifth in the NFL with 23 sacks. ... Titans RB Adrian Peterson ran for a TD in his season debut last week. He ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,841 rush yards and fourth with 119 rushing TDs. He is tied with Walter Payton with 125 career TDs and needs one touchdown to tie Jim Brown (126) for 10th place in NFL history. ... S Kevin Byard had his first career pick-6 last week. He has had an interception in four of his past five games and is tied for second in the NFL with five interceptions. His 23 interceptions since 2017 lead all safeties. ... Landry has nine sacks and is tied for third in the NFL. ... DT Jeffery Simmons had a career-high three sacks last week.