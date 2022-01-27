This pass-catch combination was dynamic at LSU and has made a huge splash in the NFL. Burrow, whose rookie season in 2020 was cut short by a knee injury, made a sensational return and is as accurate as any passer in the league. He had 34 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions during the season, and thus far in the playoffs is 52 of 71 (73.2%) for 592 yards and a 101.4 QB rating. Chase has 14 catches for 225 yards (16.1 per reception) after scoring 13 times on 81 receptions in the regular season. The two hooked up 11 times for 266 yards and three TDs in a 34-31 win over the Chiefs on Jan. 2.