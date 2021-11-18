STATS AND STUFF: The Ravens hold a narrow lead in the AFC North over Pittsburgh (5-3-1), with Cincinnati (5-4) and Cleveland (5-5) not far behind. ... Baltimore was held under 14 points for the first time in 52 games last week. ... Three of the Ravens’ victories came in games they trailed by double digits in the second half. ... The Ravens have won 12 straight games vs. NFC opponents, the NFL’s longest active interconference winning streak. … Jackson has either a rushing or passing TD in 45 straight games, the longest active streak by a QB. … Jackson has 10 career 100-yard rushing games, tied with Michael Vick for the most in the regular season by a QB. … Ravens WR Sammy Watkins needs 36 yards receiving to reach 5,000 for his career. … Baltimore LB Odafe Oweh is third among rookies with four sacks. ... The Bears have lost four straight since a 20-9 victory at Las Vegas on Oct. 10. It’s the third straight year they’ve dropped at least four in a row. ... The Bears are 0-3 after byes under coach Matt Nagy and dropped seven straight following off weeks since a win at Green Bay in 2013, when Aaron Rodgers fractured his left collarbone being sacked by Shea McClellin on the Packers’ first series. ... Chicago is tied for seventh in the NFL with 25 sacks, including 6 1/2 by LB Robert Smith and six by Mack. ... The Bears have 926 yards rushing over the past six games. ... Chicago gained a season-high 414 yards on offense against Pittsburgh.