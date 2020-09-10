STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — No fans will be permitted at the game because of the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Browns enter 2020 with more realistic expectations following disappointing 6-10 season. … First-year coach Kevin Stefanski makes debut after atypical offseason and training camp due to pandemic. … Browns haven’t won an opener since 2004 against Ravens and are just 1-19-1 in Week 1 since 1999. … Browns played perhaps best game of 2019 at Baltimore last season, beating Ravens 40-25 in Week 4. … Browns QB Baker Mayfield looking to rebound from rough second season with 22 TDs, 21 INTs. Mayfield came to camp in better shape, with renewed focus. … Mayfield playing for third full-time head coach in three NFL seasons. … Browns improved offense with two offseason Pro Bowl acquisitions: RT Jack Conklin, TE Austin Hooper. … Browns RB Nick Chubb finished second last season in league with 1,494 yards rushing, most for a Cleveland player since Hall of Famer Jim Brown in 1965. … Chubb ran for 165 yards, three TDs in win over Ravens last season. … Chubb’s backup, Kareem Hunt, signed two-year contract extension this week. He was league’s rushing champion in 2017 with Kansas City. … Browns WRs Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry both went over 1,000 yards last season despite playing hurt. Both underwent offseason surgeries. … Browns starting center JC Tretter missed training camp after knee surgery but will likely play. He hasn’t missed snap in three seasons with Cleveland. … Browns star DE Myles Garrett plays for first time since being suspended final six games last season for helmet-swinging attack on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. … Browns are down three defensive starters due to training camp injuries. ... In his 12 years as Ravens coach, John Harbaugh owns 128-81 record (including playoffs) with eight playoff appearances and only one losing season. ... Ravens had best regular-season record in NFL in 2019 before losing playoff opener to Tennessee. ... Baltimore set NFL record last year with 3,296 yards rushing. ... QB Lamar Jackson coming off MVP season in which he ran for 1,206 yards (most ever by a QB) and threw 36 TD passes. ... Baltimore is 19-3 with Jackson as starter. ... Ravens return 11 Pro Bowl players, including Jackson, K Justin Tucker, TE Mark Andrews and OTs Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr. ... Baltimore top draft pick Patrick Queen expected to start at MLB. ... During 12-game winning streak to close out 2019 regular season, Ravens allowed NFL-low 15.2 points per game and defense scored six TDs. ... LB Matthew Judon received franchise tag after having career-best 9 1/2 sacks last season. ... Tucker has most field goals (265) in NFL since entering the league in 2012 and career FG percentage of 90.8 percent is best in NFL history. ... Fantasy pick: Jackson is obvious choice because of his ability to rack up points on the ground and through the air, but Chubb pierced the Ravens for 165 yards rushing and three TDs in Baltimore last season.