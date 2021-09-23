STATS AND STUFF: Indy hasn’t started 0-3 since 2011. ... The Colts have committed five penalties for 41 yards, both league lows. ... Indy LB Darius Leonard needs 18 tackles to pass Rob Morris (445) for ninth on the franchise’s career list and 23 solo tackles for No. 300 in his career. ... Colts RB Nyheim Hines has caught at least one pass in 50 consecutive games, the third-longest streak among NFL running backs. ... WR Zach Pascal is tied for second in the league with three TD receptions. ... QB Ryan Tannehill had his 10th winning drive last week with the Titans, and no quarterback has had more since 2019. ... Henry had 237 yards from scrimmage last week and three TD runs. That’s the most in the NFL this season. He has had at least 100 yards rushing in his last five division games. ... Julio Jones had 128 yards receiving for the 59th 100-plus game of his career. He’s tied with Marvin Harrison for third in NFL history in 100-yard receiving games, trailing only Jerry Rice (76) and Randy Moss (64). ... The Titans had 33 first downs at Seattle, tied for the second-highest amount in franchise history and most since Nov. 10, 1991.