STATS AND STUFF: The Raiders’ Rich Bisaccia can become the first head coach to win his first three games since Gary Moeller took over in midseason and led the Lions to three straight wins in 2000. ... The only Raiders coaches to start 3-0 were John Madden (1969) and Bill Callahan (2002). ... The Raiders followed back-to-back double-digit losses with two straight double-digit wins for the first time since 1992. ... The Raiders are off to their best start since 2016, when they were 10-2. ... Las Vegas has an NFL-worst 3-15 mark coming off the bye over the past 18 seasons and has been outscored by 20.5 points per game in losing the last four. ... Las Vegas DE Yannick Ngakoue has multiple sacks in two of the past three games. ... Raiders TE Foster Moreau had career highs with six catches for 60 yards in his last game. ... Las Vegas RB Kenyan Drake has 152 yards from scrimmage and three TDs the past two games after being held to 14 yards on four touches the previous two weeks. ... The Raiders haven’t allowed at least 30 points in any of the first seven games for the first time since 2001. ... The Raiders have multiple takeaways in back-to-back games for the first time since doing it in three straight games in 2019. ... The Giants have won three of the last four against the Raiders. ... The Giants had a season-high 10 penalties Monday. ... Daniel Jones has a 90-plus quarterback rating in three of the four games at home. ... Golladay had 132 yards receiving and a TD in 2019 in his only career game against the Raiders while with Detroit. ... TEs Evan Engram and Kyle Rudolph each caught his first touchdown of the season Monday. ... DL Leonard Williams had a sack and forced fumble against the Chiefs. He has seven sacks in his last five home games. ... CB James Bradberry has fumble recoveries in two straight games. ... S Logan Ryan had a forced fumble in Kansas City. ... CB Adoree Jackson had a career-high 12 tackles Monday.