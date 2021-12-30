“I think we’re always learning, always trying to develop and get better. It is tough. There are going to be growing pains,” Herbert said. “I think the great thing about our team, about our coaching staff is that we’re all working together and that we’re all selfless. Everyone is trying to get better. As long as we’re doing that, good things will happen. It might not go our way all the time, but to have those guys battle every week, there’s no place I’d rather be.”