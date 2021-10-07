STATS AND STUFF: Fields threw for 209 yards to get his first win last week after throwing for just 68 in his first career start. ... The Bears have allowed sacks on a league-worst 13.7% of pass plays. ... Chicago’s defense has 14 sacks the past three weeks and a league-best 15 on the season. ... The Bears are the only team with two players with at least four sacks: Robert Quinn (4 1/2) and Mack (4). ... Chicago WR Allen Robinson has at least one catch in all 92 games he’s played for the second-longest active streak to DeAndre Hopkins (130). ... Bears CB Jaylon Johnson ranks tied for second in the NFL with six passes defensed. ... Chicago K Cairo Santos has made 32 straight FGs in the regular season for a Bears record and the longest active streak in the NFL. ... Raiders QB Derek Carr has tied a franchise record by throwing at least two TD passes in five straight games. ... The Raiders rank 31st in the league averaging 3.25 yards per carry, their lowest mark after four games since 1993 (3.04). ... Las Vegas TE Darren Waller has 21 targets the past three weeks after getting 19 in the opener. ... The Raiders haven’t scored on the opening drive in 10 straight games and have scored only five points in the first quarter all season. ... Las Vegas had only 213 yards of offense last week after leading the league with 471 per game the first three weeks.