It is difficult for any NFL player to give themselves a bigger boost than running back Craig Reynolds has managed in the past two games. He came to the Lions this season with one carry in two NFL seasons, and spent the first 12 weeks on Detroit’s practice squad. Because of injuries and the pandemic, he was promoted to the main roster for the Dec. 12 game against Denver, and has rushed for 195 yards in two games. Campbell confirmed Monday that he’ll still be part of the running-back rotation after the return of starters Williams and De’Andre Swift.