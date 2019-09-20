A few minutes later, he added in a tweet that has been liked 122,300 times by Friday afternoon: “I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore.” Even broadcaster Troy Aikman seemed to agree with Brady.

Asked about it on Friday, Brady maintained he wasn’t criticizing the officials.

“The refs always do a good job. I never complain to the refs,” he told reporters crowding around his locker. “You guys ever hear me complain to the refs?”

Yes.

We.

Do.

He then added that maybe he has, but only in the heat of the moment.

The backtracking by one of the NFL’s biggest stars makes sense, because he relies on the officials to protect him when 300-pound defenders are bearing down on him in the pocket. Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan told The Miami Herald that a member of the officiating crew told him after a legal hit on Brady this Sunday, “Stay off Tom.”

