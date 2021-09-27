Despite throwing an interception against the Steelers, Burrow may have been at his efficient best on Sunday, completing 14 of 18 throws for 172 yards and hooking up with his old LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase for a pair of touchdowns — one of them a spectacular fingertip grab in the end zone — and another to Tyler Boyd. Playing on a surgically repaired left knee, Burrow looked nimble and mostly unfettered by defenders.