THEY NEED: WR, QB, TE, S.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, CB.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson WR Tee Higgins, Southern California WR Michael Pittman Jr., Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet.
OUTLOOK: Colts significantly upgraded defensive line — and eliminated major need — with addition of Buckner, but traded No. 13 overall pick to get him. GM Chris Ballard still has seven picks, including two second-rounders (Nos. 34 and 44), which could be used to upgrade receiving corps or perhaps find long-term successor for Luck. Ballard may not be done dealing, either.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.