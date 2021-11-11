“I just love the game,” said 39-year-old Bears left tackle Jason Peters, the NFL’s third-oldest active player. “When you stop loving the game, you’re going to let it go. Right now, I still love doing it. It’s fun to me. Going out on Sundays, my nephews and family watch me. So it’s just still fun to me. I like the camaraderie with the guys and stuff, the locker room.