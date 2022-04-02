“To be able to get the Dolphins to go against conventional wisdom and add value to a deal with four seasons remaining was unheard of itself,” agent David Canter said Saturday. “That the organization allowed us to reconstruct his entire contract and add record-shattering money to the deal is beyond our imagination.”
Canter said the new deal was discussed “thousands of times over hundreds of hours.” The agreement was finalized Friday.
Howard didn’t have any interceptions in his first 18 NFL games. He’s had 27 interceptions in 54 games since, including a league-high 10 in 2020.
