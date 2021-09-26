The Seahawks (1-2) had forced the Vikings to punt on a three-and-out on the previous possession and would have done so again with a sack on third-and-3 by Rasheem Green at the Minnesota 16, but Amadi was called for holding on wide receiver K.J. Osborn to give the Vikings an automatic first down. The next play was a 23-yard completion from Cousins to Mattison, and the Vikings were in the end zone seven snaps after that.