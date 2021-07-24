CAMP NEEDS: All eyes will be on the quarterbacks. The Bears have been consistent in saying Dalton is their starter since they signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a one-year, $10 million contract in March. That hasn’t changed since they traded up nine spots with the Giants to draft Fields with the No. 11 pick. Even if Dalton starts Week 1, how long he will stay in that spot? Chicago appears to be trying to follow the Kansas City blueprint in which Patrick Mahomes essentially redshirted for his 2017 rookie season behind Alex Smith. But Dalton doesn’t have a track record of success with his current team that Smith did in Kansas City. Another question is whether NT Eddie Goldman will report on time. The talented run stopper opted out of last season because of the pandemic, missed voluntary workouts and had an unexcused absence from minicamp. The Bears also have new a defensive coordinator after promoting Desai from safeties coach to replace retired Pagano.