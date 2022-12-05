All-Pro Wirfs, 3 Bucs defensive starters out against Saints

TAMPA, Fla. — All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs and three starters from Tampa Bay’s secondary were declared inactive for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
Tight end Cameron Brate (illness), wide receiver Breshad Perriman and third-string quarterback Kyle Trask were also inactive for the Bucs.
New Orleans played without cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) for the eighth straight game. The team’s other inactives were safety J.T. Gray, tight end Juwan Johnson, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, defensive end Payton Turner, linebacker Pete Werner and safety P.J. Williams.
