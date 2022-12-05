All-Pro Wirfs, 3 Bucs defensive starters out against Saints

TAMPA, Fla. — All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs and three starters from Tampa Bay’s secondary were declared inactive for Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Wirfs suffered a high ankle sprain during last week’s 23-17 overtime loss at Cleveland and is expected for sidelined at least three or four games. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) and safeties Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Mike Edwards (hamstring) were out after being listed as doubtful on Saturday’s injury report.