According to Sportradar, the Bills were only the fourth team since 2000 to go for it on fourth down while in field goal range at the 30-yard line or closer down three in the final 2 minutes of a game. The other three all converted: the Jets scored on a 1-yard run against the Bills in 2018 with 1:22 left for a win, the Saints also converted in being Atlanta in 2017, and Tampa Bay beat the Saints in 2008.